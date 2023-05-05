Metis Global Partners LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,020,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $166.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

