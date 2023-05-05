Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

