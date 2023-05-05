Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

