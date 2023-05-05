Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,161 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.38 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

