Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

MLM stock opened at $389.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day moving average is $349.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

