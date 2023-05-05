Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $172.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.