Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

