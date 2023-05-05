Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $281,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

