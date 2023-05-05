Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

