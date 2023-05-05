Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

