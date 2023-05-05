Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pool by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pool by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 334,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $344.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

