MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

