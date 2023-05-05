MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $312.24 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $361.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

