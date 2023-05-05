Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.