MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 806696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,999 shares of company stock worth $390,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

