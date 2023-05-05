Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Masimo worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $184.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

