Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,700 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lazard worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

