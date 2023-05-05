Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

