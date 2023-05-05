Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

