Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of JFrog worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at $176,332,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $20.42 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.46.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

