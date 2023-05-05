Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Credicorp stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.