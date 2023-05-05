Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.