Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 101,256 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

