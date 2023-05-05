Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,800 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $40.82 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

