Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 68,151 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.