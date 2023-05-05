Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $191.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

