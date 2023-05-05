Mizuho Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s current price.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Lantheus Trading Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $187,803.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 422,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 513,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

