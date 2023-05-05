Mizuho Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $27.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 45.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.62. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

