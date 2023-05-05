Mizuho Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,730.92.

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,582.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,275.12. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

