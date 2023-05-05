Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $215.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.74.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,703,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,332 shares in the company, valued at $56,703,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,638,543. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.