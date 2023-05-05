Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

