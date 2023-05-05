Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $331.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.94 and a 200-day moving average of $332.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

