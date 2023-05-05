Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFMF opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

