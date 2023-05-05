Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.80 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock worth $72,194,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

