Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

