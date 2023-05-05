Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

TAP stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

