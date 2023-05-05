Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $1,976,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

