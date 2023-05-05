Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 11,242 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Hsing sold 6,333 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $3,117,799.23.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $458.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.