Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
MNST stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
