Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.19.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.