Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.81) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

LON MOON opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £463.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.40 ($3.54).

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Company Profile

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens acquired 110,100 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($167,818.59). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

