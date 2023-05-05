Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

