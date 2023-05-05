Morgan Stanley Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,730.92.

Booking Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,582.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

