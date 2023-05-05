MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $461.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.65. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

