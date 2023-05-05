M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 40.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,576,000 after purchasing an additional 278,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

MTB stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

