M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

