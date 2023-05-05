Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $47.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

