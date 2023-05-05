Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $276.14, but opened at $290.64. Murphy USA shares last traded at $289.66, with a volume of 92,776 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

