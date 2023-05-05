Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $9.90. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 1,506,772 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $749.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,226.89% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.