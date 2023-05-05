National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.4 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$82.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 102.88%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

