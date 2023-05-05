National Bank Financial Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.4 %

AEM stock opened at C$81.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

